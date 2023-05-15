Burnt decomposing body of elderly farmer found in Portland

Detectives attached to the Criminal Investigations Branch in Port Antonio, Portland are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of an elderly man whose burnt decomposing body was found in bushes in Spring Garden district in Buff Bay.

The deceased has been identified as 62-year-old Joseph Powell, a farmer of Spring Garden district.

The police report that Powell's charred remains were discovered around 11:30 Saturday morning by a resident who was passing by a hut.

An alarm was raised and the police were called to the scene.

On arrival, the body was seen lying face down in a state of decomposition.

The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue for post-mortem.

Investigators said that Powell was last seen last week Thursday when he went to a nearby shop to purchase items.

- Gareth Davis Snr.

