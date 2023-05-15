Cop mowed down by motorcyclist in hit-and-run

A police constable attached to the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) remains hospitalised after he was hit by a motorcyclist at a vehicular checkpoint in Kingston yesterday.

Reports are that a police team was conducting an operation along a stretch of road in the Six Miles area sometime after 3:00 pm, when the cop signaled the motorcyclist to stop.

The rider disobeyed the order and hit the officer with the motorcycle before speeding off.

The constable sustained injuries to the back of his head and legs.

He was taken to the hospital by his colleagues.

A report was made to the Hunts Bay police who have launched a search for the motorcyclist.

- Andre Williams

