Couple returning home from Mother's Day event attacked in St James

A couple returning home from a Mother's Day event came under a gun attack in Providence Heights, St James on Sunday night.

The man was fatally shot while the mother of his child was shot and injured.

She was taken to hospital.

The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Dwayne Crewe of Providence Heights.

It is reported that they were attacked by gunmen while in the process of opening the door to their home.

The attackers fled.

- Hopeton Bucknor

