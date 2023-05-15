Firearm seized in West Kingston

Lawmen attached to the Kingston Western Division seized one 9mm Brico pistol and an empty magazine on Gem Road, Trench Town in Kingston 12 today.

Reports are that about 12:30 p.m., lawmen were conducting a snap raid in the community when a premises was searched.

The firearm was discovered by the lawmen in a blue plastic bin outside the dwelling.

No one has been arrested in relation to the seizure.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.