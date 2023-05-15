Local gov’t official calls for repair of fire suppression system at Riverton dump

A call is being made for the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) to move to undertake repairs to the fire suppression system at the Riverton dump.

There was yet another fire at the St Andrew disposal site last week.

In a television interview, the head of the NSWMA disclosed that the suppression system is not working.

Chairman of Sanitation at the St Catherine Municipal Corporation Sydney Rose says this is unacceptable and called for immediate action.

"Millions of dollars have been spent to have the fire suppression system working to minimise the possibility of a major problem. Can you imagine all units from St Catherine gone there to put out the fire and another emergency occurred in the parish," Rose lamented in an interview with The Gleaner.

Rose said that the system must be given priority.

The latest fire at Riverton caused a major disturbance in communities in St Catherine and St Andrew.

- Rasbert Turner

