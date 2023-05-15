Man killed in St Andrew

A man was this morning gunned down along Pretoria Road in St Andrew.

It is reported that about 7:30 explosions were heard in the area and the police were summoned.

On arrival, the man was found lying in blood.

He was assisted to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The St Andrew South police are probing the murder.

- Andre Williams

