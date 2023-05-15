Man murdered in Copperwood, St James

The body of a man with gunshot wounds was found inside a house in Copperwood, St James.

He is yet to be identified by the police.

The shooting is believed to have occurred sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The discovery was made yesterday afternoon.

The body was found lying in blood and had multiple gunshot wounds.

- Hopeton Bucknor

