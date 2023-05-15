NHF urges Jamaicans to get screened on World Hypertension Day

Jamaicans are being encouraged to turn out in their numbers on Wednesday, May 17, to get their blood pressure checked at various locations islandwide as the world marks World Hypertension Day, a global initiative to raise awareness about the dangers of high blood pressure.

To commemorate the day in Jamaica, the National Health Fund (NHF) will conduct free blood pressure screenings for 20,000 people at several locations islandwide. The initiative aims to help people become more aware of their blood pressure status and the impact of hypertension on their health and well-being.

The World Health Organization says hypertension is the leading risk factor for cardiovascular disease, and over one billion people worldwide have hypertension.

In his recent budget debate presentation, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton noted that approximately 679,000 or a quarter of the entire Jamaican population have hypertension. Of this number, only 377,000 or 54 per cent, know their status. This means over 300,000 do not know their blood pressure reading.

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, currently has the highest number of enrollments under the NHFCard Programme, with more than 432,000 persons registered since its inception in 2003.

For the blood pressure screening event, the NHF is partnering with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the regional health authorities, the Medical Association of Jamaica, non-governmental organisations, churches, and several private sector entities, including NCB, JPS, LASCO, JMMB, Rainforest Seafood, Digicel, the Bank of Jamaica, Jamaica National, Red Stripe, COK Sodality Credit Union, Petrojam, Couples Hotel, and Advantage Communications.

SCREENING LOCATIONS:

Kingston & St Andrew: Half-Way-Tree Transport Centre, Union Square DrugServ Pharmacy, Bethel Baptist Church, Gordon Town SDA, Mamby Park Baptist Church, Denham Town Revival Church, Wildman Street United Pentecostal Church, Gospel Refuge United Pentecostal Church, The Heart Foundation, across from the Cross Roads Post Office, Kingston & St Andrew Food Handlers Clinic, public health centres

St Catherine: Spanish Town, Linstead and Greater Portmore DrugServ pharmacies, House of Prayer, Praise & Power Church of God of Prophecy, Brunswick Avenue; Gregory Park Baptist, Spanish Town Pentecostal City Mission Church

Clarendon: DrugServ Pharmacy at the May Pen Hospital, May Pen, Lionel Town & Chapelton Town centres

Manchester: Cecil Charlton Park, DrugServ Pharmacy at the Mandeville Regional Hospital, Manchester Health Department

St Elizabeth: Junction, Black River & Santa Cruz Town centres

Westmoreland: Beckford Plaza, Fontana Pharmacy, D & L Supermarket, Shoppers Fair, and Professional Eye Care in Frome

Hanover: Hanover Health Department, Noel Holmes Hospital, health centres

St James: Sam Sharpe Square, Montego Bay Transportation Centre, Barnett Street Taxi Stand #2, Town Centre Post Office J & J Pharmacy

Trelawny: Trelawny Health Department

Health centres – Falmouth, Duncans, Rio Bueno, Ulster Spring

St Ann: St Ann's Bay Fire Brigade, St Ann's Bay Police Headquarters, Brown's Town Bus Park, Ocho Rios Commercial Centre, Ocho Rios Town Centre, Claremont Town Centre Taxi Park, Moneague Tax Office

Health centres – Moneague, Exchange, Claremont, Ocho Rios

St Mary: Tax Office, Annotto Bay, Ministry of Labour, HEART Trust/NTA, Social Development Commission, Port Maria, Jamaica Producers, Annotto Bay

St Thomas: DrugServ Pharmacy at the Princess Margaret Hospital; Jamaica Bible Church, Trinityville

Portland: Public health centres

For more information about the National Health Fund's blood pressure screenings, please call the customer service centre at 876-906-1106, or visit the website at www.nhf.org.jm

“Remember, knowing your blood pressure status could save your life,” NHF advises.

