Petrojam denies claims of purchasing Russian oil

The State-owned oil refinery Petrojam Limited says it unequivocally refutes claims that the company has purchased crude oil or petroleum products originating from Russia or from a Russian company since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Petrojam says while it was approached by a third-party supplier to purchase Russian-origin crude, the company has not entered into any contractual arrangement with this entity or any other company.

It says its ability to make such purchases would require Petrojam's standard due diligence and be subjected to the Government of Jamaica's foreign policy.

“We hope this response clears the unfounded claims that have the potential, intended or unintended, to create mischief and negatively affect commercial and bilateral relationships,” Petrojam declared.

