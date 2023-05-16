16-year-old boys charged with illegal firearm possession
Three 16-year-old boys are to face the court following the seizure of two firearms in Monza, Portmore, St Catherine, on May 11.
The Portmore police say about 6:20 p.m., a team of officers conducted an operation in the area when the three boys were seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.
They were accosted and searched and two imitation firearms were allegedly found in their possession.
They were arrested and subsequently charged with possession of a prohibited weapon after being questioned in the presence of their attorneys.
Their court dates are being finalised.
