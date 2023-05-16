AgriMin, NCU to develop organic farming policy

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has entered into an agreement with Northern Caribbean University (NCU) to develop a national organic agriculture policy to guide the development and growth of the organic farming subsector in Jamaica. Portfolio Minister, Pearnel Charles Jr, and NCU President Dr Lincoln Edwards signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at the ministry’s head office in Kingston on May 9.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Minster Charles said the agreement was the “beginning of a long journey where we will be able to promote and develop the policies and programmes to advance sustainable agriculture”. He noted that organic farming is the most sustainable form of agriculture in terms of using natural ingredients to provide the balance between the environment, and health.

He said that developing the policy framework would include, among other things, identifying certification standards to ensure resilience; the assessment of training needs to facilitate the use of appropriate organic farming techniques, and identifying the experts that will be needed. He also stressed the importance of the Organic Agriculture policy framework to develop the marketing structure to enable farmers, buyers, and consumers to maximise benefits.

In welcoming the ministry’s collaboration with the NCU, President Lincoln Edwards said the institution was “prepared to support this project through our research capabilities and knowledge base in agricultural and environmental science”.

Dr Edwards pointed to NCU’s research work, including the identification of anti-cancer compounds in the sorrel plant as well as in the McGhie Jamaican cinnamon ginger plant, ongoing research in the medicinal properties in cannabis, the invention of innovative farming methods for the cultivation of yams, as well as effective soil-management practices.

The NCU president said: “Through our research and training we hope to significantly impact organic farming knowledge and the lives of farmers and researchers. Our overall goal is to advance scientific knowledge and improve practices, ecological sustainability, and the economic prosperity of organic farming.”

According to Dr Edwards, the NCU anticipates that research and training will play a crucial role in advancing the careers of young farmers and researchers, enabling them to leverage significant additional funding for a variety of organic-related agricultural projects. He indicated that as the National Organic Agriculture Policy project progresses, the university will make available appropriate space for the demonstration of organic farming on its property located in Goshen, St Elizabeth.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries Franklin Witter, Permanent Secretary Dermon Spence, and other ministry officials were present at the signing.

The NCU team included Dr Charlene Sharpe, associate provost; Professor Vincent Wright, dean of the College Natural and Applied Sciences, Allied Health and Nursing; Danieto Murray, director of alumni relations, development and advancement; and Victor Cummings, consultant.