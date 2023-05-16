Bail conditions imposed on chef accused of assaulting female co-worker

The St Catherine Parish Court today imposed conditions on the station bail granted to a chef who is accused of assaulting a female colleague at the restaurant where they work.

Fifty-six-year-old Li Ming Wu, who is charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and who is out on $50,000 station bail, was ordered to report to the Spanish Town Police on Mondays and Saturdays.

The man, who is a Chinese national, was also ordered to surrender his travel documents.

The conditions were imposed by Parish Judge Nathalie Creary-Dixon after the clerk of court argued that bail restrictions should be put in place.

The matter will again be mentioned on July 18.

Allegations are that about 7:30 p.m. on May 5, the complainant was at work when she was kicked from behind by the chef.

She reportedly fell to the ground.

The complainant reportedly suffered injuries in the ordeal and was assisted to hospital by a co-worker.

A report was made to the police and following an investigation the chef was arrested and charged.

- Rasbert Turner

