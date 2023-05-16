Chang calls for better border control systems in the region

Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, has urged regional immigration and customs officials to establish seamless border control systems to help stem transnational organised crime and other criminal activities within the region.

Chang made the call while addressing the opening session of the 26th Meeting of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Standing Committees of Chiefs of Immigration and Comptrollers of Customs in Montego Bay, St James this morning.

He argued stronger border control systems are critical as transnational crimes within the region are supported by illegal trade and manipulation of these systems.

According to the national security minister, the long-term consequences of these criminal activities damage countries' social and economic development, degrade governance systems and erode trust in public institutions.

“As a community, we must continue to organise, pool resources where possible, and integrate systems that will allow us to leverage information and intelligence to improve regional cooperation on security,” said Chang.

He said the standing committees remain one of the most critical mechanisms for improving the general security and safety of the region.

- Albert Ferguson

