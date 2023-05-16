Corporate Area schools benefit from D&G Foundation literacy support activities

“Parents often cannot play a role in students’ education because they cannot read. This is why initiatives that promote youth literacy are so important.” So said Christians Early Childhood Academy Principal Sherica Christian as she welcomed volunteers from the Desnoes & Geddes (D&G) Foundation to the institution for Read Across Jamaica Day (RAJD) on May 9. The school was one of four Corporate Area institutions the D&G Foundation visited for RAJD. The other partner schools were Callaloo Mews Basic School, Seaview Gardens Primary and Cockburn Gardens Primary. Fifteen volunteers from the D&G Foundation participated in RAJD activities, leading interactive reading sessions with students across all grade levels, and donating hundreds of books and other much-needed school supplies to the institutions.