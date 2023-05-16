Tue | May 16, 2023

Corporate Area schools benefit from D&G Foundation literacy support activities

Published:Tuesday | May 16, 2023 | 1:18 AM
Students at Seaview Gardens Primary were all smiles as they interacted with Denise Baker (centre) and Dennis Beckford (right) from the D&G Foundation on Read Across Jamaica Day, May 9. Several D&G Foundation volunteers visited the school and conducted interactive reading sessions with students across several grade levels.
Students couldn’t get enough of D&G Foundation volunteer Amoye Phillpotts-Brown at Callaloo Mews Basic School during Read Across Jamaica Day activities on May 9.
D&G Foundation volunteer Dannu Stephens guides grade-one students at the Christians Early Childhood Academy through an interactive session to celebrate Read Across Jamaica Day on May 9.
“Parents often cannot play a role in students’ education because they cannot read. This is why initiatives that promote youth literacy are so important.” So said Christians Early Childhood Academy Principal Sherica Christian as she welcomed volunteers from the Desnoes & Geddes (D&G) Foundation to the institution for Read Across Jamaica Day (RAJD) on May 9. The school was one of four Corporate Area institutions the D&G Foundation visited for RAJD. The other partner schools were Callaloo Mews Basic School, Seaview Gardens Primary and Cockburn Gardens Primary. Fifteen volunteers from the D&G Foundation participated in RAJD activities, leading interactive reading sessions with students across all grade levels, and donating hundreds of books and other much-needed school supplies to the institutions.