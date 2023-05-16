Growth & Jobs | Amethyst Concepts rooting for the hair, skin and the environment

FOR SOME people, their natural curly, kinky hair is a challenge and a bother. They do not know how to take care of it. Some cover it with wigs, weaves, and extensions; others are forever looking for solutions rather than hide their ‘beauty’.

If some of them were at Expo Jamaica 2023, they might have found the solution to the stress over their tresses in the form of products created by Amethyst Concepts, one of the exhibitors at the show held at the National Arena and The National Indoor Sports Centre recently.

“Amethyst Concepts is a Jamaican micro manufacturer of hand-crafted natural hair and skin-care products made in small batches with careful attention to ingredients and processes. This is food for hair and skin,” the business promotional literature says .“They are made with herbs that are sourced from local farmers, sustainably grown herbs to meet our discerning standards.”

“They were made for people in the Caribbean Diaspora and people who are discerning in choosing products for their hair and skin. They prefer to use products that were designed for their ethnicity as multiracial and people of colour. We differentiate our brand to target customers who are interested in living a sustainable lifestyle in sourcing raw materials and contributing to the circular economy by using refills and more environmentally friendly packaging while supporting small businesses in our country,” it explains further.

“These products were designed to work as a system to nourish, moisturise, and promote healthy hair and scalp. They are free of harmful chemicals, common allergens, artificial colour, preservatives, or fragrances. We celebrate your ethnicity and our desire to look wonderfully made in His image,” Amethyst Concepts says. “At Amethyst Concepts, we want to celebrate feeling good in our own hair and skin. This is one of the driving forces behind the sisters daring to delve into the highly competitive and infinitely dynamic beauty industry.”

The business, owned by the Sybblis sisters, Colleen and Andrea, was inspired by the desire to find products made of natural ingredients to transform 4C-type hair. This inspiration led to the development of a haircare line,WassiCurls®, to treat “unprocessed, kinky, curly hair, making them hydrated and more manageable”. “Wassi is the Jamaican word used to describe people, places, and things that are sassy, feisty, and bold,” according to the sisters, who themselves have 4C-type hair.

And to bring out the sass, fire, and boldness, the line includes the ‘elongated custard pre-wash’, ‘moisturising leave-in conditioner’, ‘caramel cleanser wash’, and the ‘rehydrating mist’. The business is operated by women, but they did not forget the men as they have something for them too. BREDREN® Skin Care for Men it is.

“Bredren is the Jamaican way of saying brethren. It is used to describe genuine friends and refers to real men in our culture. This line was designed to resolve some of their nagging grooming challenges. These products resolve skin problems like razor burns and bumps as well as hydrate beards and facial hair,” Amethyst Concepts says. “This line celebrates our men and keeps the grooming routine simple yet very effective.”

The line is handmade and specifically curated for hair, face, and the skin. “BREDREN products contain plant-based botanical extracts, butters, and oils. They are for the discerning man who may wear a beard or moustache or sport a distinguished bald, who is very selective about the products he uses in his grooming routine. The range consists of a ‘hydration defence moisturising cream’, ‘skin balm’, ‘activated charcoal face wash’, and a ‘rosemary face toner’.

“As a black-owned business, we desire to make WassiCurls and BREDREN products more accessible to various ethnic groups in the Caribbean and the diaspora. We are pleased to know that we curated lines of signature products that are specific to kinky, curly, multiracial hair, and ethnic skin. We currently engage in direct distribution to customers. We aim to improve our brand reach and presence in the market by securing distribution with partners that share our vision to supply natural food for the hair and skin,” the Sybblis sisters said.