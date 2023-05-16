Immigration Corner | Documents needed to apply for a British national overseas visa

Dear Mr Bassie,

I am from Hong Kong, but I have lived most of my life in the Caribbean. I believe that I am eligible for a British National (Overseas) visa, and I would like to know what documents I will need to apply.

I would appreciate any guidance.

WN

Dear WN,

Persons who are from Hong Kong and are British nationals (overseas), they and their family members can apply for a British national (Overseas) visa (BNO visa).

If they are the child of a British national (overseas) age 18 years or older and born on or after July 1, 1997, they can apply separately from their parent. Their family members can also apply with them.

Persons can apply for the BNO visa from overseas, but they should wait for a decision on their application before travelling to the UK.

DOCUMENTS NEEDED TO APPLY

When applying, persons will need to provide a valid passport or other travel document that shows their identity and nationality.

If they are a British national (overseas), they can use a current or expired BNO passport (or a photocopy) to show their BNO status when applying.

Those persons who no longer have a BNO passport can still apply. The Home Office will check their status, but it may take longer to get a decision on the application.

Persons do not need a BNO passport to travel to the UK. Any valid passport or travel document can be used.

When applying, persons will also need to provide evidence:

• That they have a permanent home in Hong Kong, the UK, the Channel Islands, or the Isle of Man

• That they have enough money to support themself and their family

• Of their relationship with family members

• Of their tuberculosis (TB) test certificate, if they have not already provided it when they arrived in the UK.

They must also provide a certified translation of any documents that are not in English.

APPLYING AS THE ADULT CHILD OF A BRITISH NATIONAL (OVERSEAS)

If a person is applying as the child of a British national (overseas) age 18 years or older (and born on or after July 1, 1997) he/she will also need to prove that one of their parents has BNO status.

Persons will need to provide:

• Their parent’s current or expired passport (or a photocopy)

• A birth or adoption certificate that proves their relationship

If a parent does not have a BNO passport or the applicant is unable to get the details, provide their full name and date of birth in the application. The Home Office will then check your parent’s BNO status.

PROOF OF THE PERMANENT HOME ADDRESS

Persons will need to provide up to three documents that show their permanent home address. These can include:

• Household or utility bills

• A visa, residence permit or other immigration document (or a colour photocopy)

• Payslips or the most recent P60

• Bank statements

• A letter from an employer confirming their employment

• Records of rent or mortgage payments

• An appointment letter from your GP or other healthcare professional

• A letter from the local council or a government

Persons’ family members (‘dependents’) will need to provide evidence that their permanent home address is the same as the applicant unless both of the following are true:

• They are the partner or child under 18

• They are applying after they have already moved to the UK

PROOF THE APPLICANT HAS ENOUGH MONEY TO SUPPORT THEMSELF

Persons usually need to show that they have enough money to support themself and their family (dependents) for six months in the UK unless they have been living in the UK for at least 12 months.

Persons who have been in the UK for 12 months or more on a Youth Mobility Scheme visa will still need to show that they have enough money to support themself and their family.

This includes proving they have the money to pay for accommodation or an offer of accommodation from friends or family.

If they are applying with family, evidence can include both the applicant and their family member’s income or savings.

Persons might need to provide evidence such as:

• Bank or savings account statements

• Payslips

• Proof of income from self-employment

• Proof of income from rental property

• A letter from friends or family with evidence (such as bank statements or payslips) that they have the money to support the applicant and the family

• A letter confirming an offer of accommodation from friends or family

• A tenancy or mortgage agreement

At least one piece of evidence must be dated no more than 31 days before the submission of the application. An offer of work does not usually count as evidence unless persons are transferring to a job in the UK with their current employer.

EVIDENCE OF THE RELATIONSHIP WITH FAMILY MEMBERS

If the family members are applying, they will need to provide evidence of their relationship to the applicant

For example, a copy of a marriage or civil partnership certificate, a birth certificate or adoption certificate for children, or evidence that their permanent home address is the same as the applicant’s will assist.

I hope this helps.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, the global president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com