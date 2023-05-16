Jamaica’s KOICA alumni responding to the call

In 2020, the National Blood Transfusion Service, or Blood Bank, reported a significant shortage of blood supply across the island due to the impact of COVID-19 and other contributing factors. The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Alumni Association, Jamaica chapter, in response to the plea for blood, spearheaded an initiative aimed at assisting the nation to sustain its reserves by hosting a blood drive on July 9, 2022. The event took place on the grounds of the National Chest Hospital on Barbican Road in Kingston. With the help of dedicated alumni members and the wider public, KOICA was able to successfully organise the event, while ensuring that each donor was properly monitored and hydrated after their donation.

The KOICA Alumni Association is pleased to announce that they are partnering with the Blood Bank once again to host a blood drive. Following the success of last year’s blood drive, they thought it pertinent to establish this initiative as the association’s annual social outreach activity.

Jamaica’s Blood Bank’s persistent shortage of blood has created a strain on the health sector. The lack of a blood donation culture, coupled with the high crime rates, has resulted in the country’s inability to meet the blood demands for medical procedures, which sadly, sometimes result in the loss of life.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, May 20, at National Chest Hospital, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. KOICA’s objective for the second staging of this blood drive is to continue supporting and building awareness about the importance of being a blood donor, as well as strengthening the alumni’s relationship with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Association of Korean Residents.