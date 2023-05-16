Man gunned down at bar in Old Harbour
Published:Tuesday | May 16, 2023 | 1:29 PM
A man was fatally shot at a bar in Old Harbour, St Catherine last night.
The police are yet to establish a motive for the killing.
The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Collin Alexander of Karlton Glades in Clarendon.
The police report that about 8:30 p.m. Alexander was at an establishment located along West Street when he was approached by a man.
The man pulled a gun and opened fire, hitting Alexander in the upper body.
He was taken to hospital where he died.
- Rasbert Turner
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.