Man gunned down at bar in Old Harbour

A man was fatally shot at a bar in Old Harbour, St Catherine last night.

The police are yet to establish a motive for the killing.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Collin Alexander of Karlton Glades in Clarendon.

The police report that about 8:30 p.m. Alexander was at an establishment located along West Street when he was approached by a man.

The man pulled a gun and opened fire, hitting Alexander in the upper body.

He was taken to hospital where he died.

- Rasbert Turner

