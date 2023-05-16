Man killed in staged vehicle sale in St James

A man who went to meet with another for the sale of a vehicle was shot and killed in St James on Monday.

He is 42-year-old Robert Harvey, a JUTA tour operator of Bogue Hill.

It is reported that Harvey made arrangements to meet with a man who was interested in buying a motor vehicle from him.

Harvey drove to Gordon Crossing in Bogue yesterday afternoon to meet with the man.

While at the location, a motor vehicle with two men drove up.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The men reportedly exited the vehicle and opened fire hitting Harvey, who was sitting inside his motor vehicle, multiple times.

The police were called to the scene and Harvey was assisted to hospital.

He later died.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.