Mentally-ill man shot in alleged confrontation with police

A man believed to be of unsound mind was shot and injured after he allegedly attacked members of a police party along Old Harbour Road in St Catherine on Tuesday afternoon.

It is reported that about 12:20 p.m., the police received reports that a man armed with a machete and scissors was attacking residents in the vicinity of the Jacaranda Housing Development.

The police drove to the scene and spotted the man and advised him to drop the weapons.

He then reportedly attacked the police party and was shot and injured by the cops.

He was rushed to hospital where he was admitted

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

-Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.