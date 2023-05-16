NCB Read Across Jamaica Day activities

Ready, set, read! Olympian and National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB) Brand Ambassador Julian Forte starts NCB’s Reading Relay on a solid footing by passing the baton to Stephen Reid, son of late NCB executive Stuart Reid. Next up is Simone Barnes, NCB administrative officer, who passes to Nadeen Matthews Blair, CEO, NCB Foundation. Team NCB and its subsidiary companies visited over 40 schools across the island, including those in the Stuart Reid Adopt-a-School programme, in observance of Read Across Jamaica Day 2023. The students were able to enjoy ‘Jamaica in My Tummy’ by Jean Hawthorn-DaCosta and ‘Abigail’s Glorious Hair’ by Diane Browne, both written from a Caribbean perspective.