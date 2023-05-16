Reduction in fatal road collisions

The country has seen a reduction in the number of fatal road crashes since the start of the year.

Up to May 15, Jamaica recorded 142 road collisions and 155 deaths, which compare to 152 collisions and 171 deaths for the same period last year, representing declines of 10 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively.

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Floyd Green, provided the statistics during his contribution to the 2023/24 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

“This is positive news; however, our number of road fatalities are still far too high. We have lost 45 motorcyclists and 40 pedestrians. The deaths represent over 100 Jamaican families that have suffered immeasurable pain and grief and, in most cases, have lost the breadwinners.

“Additionally, it was estimated that five years ago, the cost of road traffic crashes to the government health sector was estimated at $3.2 billion. That estimate did not take account of private healthcare costs, the costs associated with lost productivity due to death or long-term care of injured persons... . We, therefore, cannot relent and must change the attitude and culture of reckless driving on our roads,” he said.

He noted that Jamaica continues to champion and implement the safe systems approach to road safety and join the world in marking United Nations Global Road Safety this week.

The safe systems approach was announced by Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, in September 2021.

The basic principle is to build multiple layers of protection to prevent crashes from happening in the first place and minimise harm when collisions occur.

Green said the National Road Safety Council (NRSC) has continued its efforts and dedication to making a difference on the nation’s roads and to saving the lives of Jamaicans.

- JIS News

