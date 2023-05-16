SOE declared in St James, Hanover and Clarendon

A 14-day State of Public Emergency has been imposed by the Government in St James, Hanover, and Clarendon.

The security measure is in response to a surge in criminal activities.

Making the announcement in a statement this morning, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said the move is to safeguard the lives of innocent citizens.

"The Clarendon Police Division has witnessed a significant increase in murders and shooting incidents, with a 67% increase in murders and a 41% increase in shooting incidents as at May 14, 2023, compared to the same period last year. This necessitates the declaration of the State of Public Emergency," said Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson.

“Although experiencing a decline in murders by 27%, St James still had the highest number of murders across all police divisions, with a total of 69 recorded. The division also had the fourth highest number of shooting incidents, with 34 incidents during the same period last year," Anderson added.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

For Hanover, the police commissioner said that the division has witnessed the highest increase in murders, with a 75% rise as at May 14, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

In the meantime, Dr Horace Chang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, urged citizens to see the enhanced security measures as an opportunity to join the fight against criminality.

"We call upon every citizen, not just those living in the affected areas, to support these security measures. By standing united, we will win the war on guns, gunmen, and gangs."

This was echoed by Holness.

"We must come together as a nation to fight against criminality. I urge every citizen to share information and fully cooperate with the security forces. Together, we can make Jamaica a safer place."

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.