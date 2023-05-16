Suspected suicide in Richmond Hill, St James
Published:Tuesday | May 16, 2023 | 3:12 PM
The police in St James are probing a suspected case of suicide in the community of Richmond Hill.
The body of a man was today found hanging from a tree.
He has since been identified as 27-year-old Romano Roper, otherwise called 'Bepsie'.
Community members were left shocked by the discovery.
- Hopeton Bucknor
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.