Suspected suicide in Richmond Hill, St James

The police in St James are probing a suspected case of suicide in the community of Richmond Hill.

The body of a man was today found hanging from a tree.

He has since been identified as 27-year-old Romano Roper, otherwise called 'Bepsie'.

Community members were left shocked by the discovery.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.