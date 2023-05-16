Teenager charged for deadly Spanish Town Road bus attack

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a street vendor and the injury of six other people following a gun attack on a bus along Spanish Town Road, Kingston, on April 21.

Forty-year-old Marsha Saunders, of Friendly Avenue, Central Village in St Catherine, was killed during the incident.

The teenager has been charged with murder, six counts of wounding with intent, shooting with intent, being in possession of a prohibited weapon, being in possession of prohibited ammunition and using a prohibited weapon to commit a felony.

The Hunts Bay Police say about 3:30 p.m., the teen and another man, armed with handguns, boarded a bus along Spanish Town Road and opened gunfire, hitting Saunders and six other persons.

The teen was subsequently arrested in April and charged on Monday after he was pointed out during an identification parade.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.