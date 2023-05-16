T&T’s Maxim Marquez inducted into the Caribbean Insurance Advisors’ Hall of Fame

WESTERN BUREAU:

Maxim Marquez, the vice-president and regional director of agencies at the Pan American Life Insurance Group, has joined the illustrious list of persons who have been inducted into the Caribbean Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors’ [CARAIFA] Hall of Fame.

Marquez, a native of Trinidad and Tobago, was officially inducted on Sunday during a dinner held to mark the opening session of the 46-year-old organisation’s Annual Sales Congress at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort and Spa in Montego Bay, St James.

“I want to thank the CARAIFA and JAIFA (Jamaica Associations of Insurance and Financial Advisors) organisers and all who have contributed to this event. I know the kind of work that goes into this event and the kind of dedication it requires, and I am very honoured by this Hall of Fame induction,” said Marquez.

“I really did not expect this, and I am very humbled by it, and I will continue to serve the industry because I love this business. When you take something up and you believe in it, and you are able to take it from where it is and leave something better for the people coming behind you to build on, then you have achieved some level of success,” added Marquez.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

REMARKABLE DEDICATION

Marquez, who first entered the life insurance industry sector in 1992 as an agent with Guardian Life of the Caribbean, is the 25th recorded inductee into CARAIFA’s Hall of Fame since 2004. He is also the fifth Trinidad and Tobago native to receive that honour, following Alvin Alexander in 2005, William Wiltshire in 2009, Amado Marcano in 2010, and Roy Sydney in 2012.

CARAIFA President Alicia Birch paid tribute to Marquez for his numerous contributions and accomplishments in the insurance industry, which include serving as an agency manager for Maritime Life from 2005 to 2010 and being inducted into the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors’ Hall of Fame in 2017.

“We have come together to celebrate and honour an individual who has demonstrated remarkable dedication and perseverance in his contributions to our industry. We applaud his achievements, and I am honoured to welcome Mr Maxim Marquez to this elite group,” said Birch.

The CARAIFA Hall of Fame has also had several Jamaicans among its inductees, including Earl Moore in 2004, Michael Fraser in 2005, Marcelle Fenton in 2006, Gladstone Pottinger and Curtis Tonge in 2007, Oliver E. Jones in 2008, D.A. ‘Tony’ Williamson in 2009, Owen Thompson in 2010, R.D. Danny’ Williams and Thomas James in 2011, and Winston Bennett in 2017.