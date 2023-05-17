Backyard gardeners encouraged to use compost to boost plant health

The Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) is encouraging backyard gardeners to utilise composting to boost soil nutrients.

Composting is the process of decomposing organic solid wastes. The resulting compost, a dark, crumbly, rich material, which is used as a fertiliser, improves the soil’s composition.

Land management officer at RADA, Robert Tulloch, said composting is an excellent way for persons in urban areas to improve plant health. “Compost adds nutrients to the soil because, a lot of times, persons overuse or overwork their soil. It is important in Kingston and St Andrew, especially Kingston [given] the high rise [in] doing backyard gardening. Instead of using synthetic fertilisers, use the compost and it will give your plant a kick-start,” he said.

Tulloch was speaking at the National Solid Waste Management Authority Compost Expo, held at the agency’s head office in Kingston on May 12.

The event featured demonstrations on composting and educational sessions on how the process works.

Tulloch said persons can do composting on their own, using materials found at home.

“Compost material is very accessible because it’s kitchen waste – minus meat, garden and tree clippings,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jamaicans are being encouraged to contact RADA for assistance with their backyard gardens.

Backyard gardening is aligned with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries’ efforts to enhance and preserve Jamaica’s food security.

“Backyard gardening is also important because it creates self-sufficiency, where you can feed yourself. And I am sure when you go out and reap your own produce, you will feel a sense of pride to know you grew that crop and are reaping it,” Tulloch said.

He added that RADA has noted an increase in backyard gardening in urban areas.

“We at RADA have been getting calls from different places of residence, where we have been introducing even miniature fruit trees on balconies,” Tulloch informed.

Persons living in and around the Corporate Area can visit the RADA office at 197 Old Hope Road to learn more, or they can call 876-977-1158.

JIS