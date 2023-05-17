Couple charged for cocaine seized at Sangster International

A British citizen and her Jamaican husband have been charged after she was caught allegedly attempting to smuggle cocaine through the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James, on May 10.

The police say 46-year-old Kay-Ann Anderson, a manager of London, England, was in the process of boarding a flight destined to England about 6:40 p.m. when one kilogram of cocaine was found inside her luggage during routine checks.

She was subsequently taken into custody and the police say further investigations revealed that 48-year-old Lekan Olmida, a farmer of Bellefield district, Manchester, was her accomplice in the crime.

He was also arrested.

The two have been charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, attempting to export cocaine and conspiracy to export cocaine.

The police say the illicit drug has an estimated street value of $7.72 million.

