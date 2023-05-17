CXC investigating possible leak of CSEC math paper

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) says it is investigating reports that the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Math Paper 2, which was written today, was leaked.

In a brief release to the media this afternoon, CXC said the matter was of great concern and it would make a definitive statement once the investigation is completed.

It said candidates can rest assured that this matter is being treated with the highest urgency.

The statement did not indicate the territory in which the leak took place or how widely the paper is believed to have been leaked.

