Ditch the salt!

The Heart Foundation of Jamaica (HFJ), in its observation of Salt Awareness Week and World Hypertension Day, anxiously awaits the implementation of the salt reduction policy to help minimise the incidence of hypertension in Jamaica through less salt consumption among the population. Due to the well-established link between excess salt consumption and the development of hypertension, Salt Awareness Week has been moved to the third week of May, every year, in alignment with World Hypertension Day.

The most recent Jamaica Health and Lifestyle Survey III (2016-2017) reports that approximately one in every 10 Jamaican consumes excessive amounts of salt/sodium, by adding salt at the table or through frequent consumption of salty sauces and processed foods high in sodium. The data also show that one in every three Jamaicans 15 years and older is living with hypertension (33.8 per cent). Even more worrisome results from a 2017 study showed that over 30,000 Jamaican students between 10-19 years have been diagnosed with hypertension.

Diets higher in sodium/salt are associated with an increased risk of developing hypertension. Hypertension, also called high blood pressure, is known as the ‘silent killer’ because its symptoms are not always obvious. High blood pressure can increase the risk of heart attack, heart failure, stroke, kidney disease, and blindness. It is one of the major risk factors for heart disease, the No. 1 killer worldwide, including Jamaica. It is therefore little wonder that this year’s theme for World Hypertension Day is ‘Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer.’

ENTIRELY PREVENTABLE

The burden this poses, not only on the individual and their families, but on our health system and national Budget, cannot be ignored. Most of these cases are entirely preventable, so it is vital that we all take measures to improve our health and prevent these illnesses from happening in the first place. Eating less salt is one of the quickest and most effective ways of improving our health; but how can we cut back on our salt, when everything we buy is full of it?

From sliced bread to biscuits, Friday night takeaways to ‘healthy’ salads, everything has added salt. In fact, three quarters of the salt we eat is found in the foods we buy, and it’s impossible to take it out once it’s been added.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The foundation is encouraging Jamaicans to ditch salt for the sake of our hearts, eat more fruits and vegetables, and cut back on the amount of ultra-processed products consumed daily. They are also calling on the Government to support the implementation of the high-in black octagonal, front-of-package food labels which the PAHO/MOHW research has proven to be the most effective for our consumers to identify foods high in salt, fat and sugars.

According to Deborah Chen, executive director of HFJ, “Given the magnitude of the cardiovascular disease burden in Jamaica, and the complexity of dietary risk factor modification, there is need for rigorous prevention strategies and policies across multiple societal levels to make a measurable impact on reducing prevalence rates of NCDs. Evidence-based policies, such as high-in black octagonal warning labels are crucial to improve the diet and health of our population.” Dr Suzanne Soares-Wynter, clinical nutritionist at the Caribbean Institute for Health Research and HFJ board member, adds, “The existing evidence is consistent in demonstrating [that] this labelling system effectively fulfils its purpose of allowing consumers to quickly, easily and correctly identify products that are excessive in nutrients associated with diet and lifestyle-related diseases such as hypertension.

Delaying the implementation of this form of front-of-package labelling will stymie efforts to reduce hypertension in our society. This continues to contribute to the high levels of non-communicable diseases and increased government expenditure associated with treatment. The foundation supports public policy based credible, reliable, evidence-based and peer research.

On this occasion, let us ensure that we ‘know our numbers’, get screened for hypertension, and be aware of the health implications. Let us be mindful of the negative impact of excess salt on health and ditch the salt, so that we can all live longer, healthier lives.