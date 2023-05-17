Hanover man on multiple criminal charges

Thirty-two-year-old Nicoy Grizzle, otherwise called 'Bim Bim', a businessman of Montpelier, Sandy Bay, Hanover, is set to answer to several charges following an incident in the community on May 6.

He is charged with shooting with intent, malicious damage to property and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The Lucea Police say about 7:25 p.m., the complainant was driving his motor vehicle when he heard explosions at the back of the vehicle.

When he looked in his rear view mirror he allegedly saw Grizzle shooting in his direction.

The complainant managed to escape unhurt and drove to the police station.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police launched an investigation and Grizzle was subsequently arrested and charged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.