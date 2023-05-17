The Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) is reporting that it is seeing an increase in passport applications.

PICA says the demand has resulted in delays in the delivery of the document.

The agency says in the 2022/2023 financial year it received 223,933 applications for passports, which is a jump when compared to pre-pandemic figures.

The pre-pandemic applications amounted to 205,115 for the 2019/ 2020 financial year.

This represents a 9.2 per cent increase or 18,818 more applications.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

PICA says in recent months there has been a steady increase in the number of applications for passports across the island.

The agency says where there are delays affected customers will be notified about the new delivery date for their passports.

At the same time, it is encouraging persons to utilise initiatives put in place to reduce waiting time and minimise delays.

The public may apply for passports online at www.pica.gov.jm or through PICA's passport drop box facility.

And instead of visiting an office, persons may opt for PICA's courier service for the delivery of documents.

In addition, some adult applicants may use the agency's Simplified Adult Passport Renewal form for added convenience.

This form allows adult customers to renew their documents without necessitating the usual certification by a Justice of the Peace or by any of the other designated certifying officials.

Persons wishing to know the status of their application can utilise the tracking system on PICA's website.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.