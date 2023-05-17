Lupus warriors, friends mark special day

LUPUS WARRIORS and supporters were out in full force for the recent staging of Lupus Day, held on Wednesday, May 10. The Lupus Foundation of Jamaica joined in with lupus advocacy groups around the world for the 20th annual observance designed to call attention to, and increase support for, persons with lupus in Jamaica and throughout the world.

Jamaica is said to have one of the highest rates of lupus worldwide. Lupus is a serious autoimmune disorder in which the body’s immune system becomes dysfunctional, attacking healthy tissues and causing damage to various organs of the body. The lifelong disorder affects women predominantly and is most commonly diagnosed between ages 15 and 44 years.

The theme for this year’s observance was ‘Make Lupus Visible’. The key event was a free health fair, held at Emancipation Park, where attendees were treated to lupus warriors showcasing their talent in poetry, craft, as well as performance. Performers included Emily Ruth, who presented a vocal and cello piece, The Prayer, and Kiana Jackson, presenting her dub poem, Lupus Warrior.

Jackson, a third-year student at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts and diagnosed with lupus at age 17, commented on the significance of the day for her.

“Being able to attend an event for lupus, put on by lupus warriors and supporters, makes me feel proud. I am proud of the strides our community has been able to make, regardless of our circumstances. The space also feels like home, and so there is a sense of belonging,” she said.

“It is a space where we are empowered, and also united for the cause of spreading awareness. In making lupus visible, as the theme suggests, we make our voices heard and we tell our stories to teach the world about lupus – and through this we are seen, recognised and saluted for our strides as warriors,” Jackson added.

Patrons also enjoyed free health checks, including blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, courtesy of the National Health Fund, and delivered by staff from The Heart Foundation of Jamaica. The Jamaica Association of Professionals in Nutrition and Dietetics, led by President Dr Vanessa White-Barrow, provided free personalised consultations and nutritional counselling.

Other professional associations participating included Jamaica Psychiatric Association with Dr Kraig Radlein and staff from Community Mental Health, who interacted with patrons and gave health talks. Past presidents of the foundation, Dr Karel De Ceulaer, Dr Stacy Davis, Dr Desiree Tulloch-Reid and other board members and volunteers also interacted with attendees, many of whom signed up as members and volunteers.

Dr Tulloch-Reid expressed gratitude to sponsors such as FosRich Group, National Health Fund, Grace Foods, Cesco Ltd, and to all those who took time or donated to support the event and other activities.

With access to care for lupus being the special focus of this year’s campaign, the medical/healthcare community also turned out in strong support of the occasion and the efforts of the foundation. In addressing the gathering, Dr Brian James, president of the Medical Association of Jamaica, highlighted the importance of education, early detection, appropriate management, and follow-up to prevent or minimise complications so as to secure good outcomes.

“Greater knowledge of lupus can help save lives by promoting earlier diagnosis and treatment, reducing stigma, and increasing support for those affected,” Dr James said.

Dr Karen Phillips, president of the Association of Consultant Physicians of Jamaica, and Orville Johnson, chairman of Jamaica Medical Foundation, each presented donations towards the foundation’s work.

A balloon release by lupus warriors, health professionals and other supporters was a symbolic moment in the special opening ceremony that marked the progress as well as the aspirations for a brighter future for lupus warriors.