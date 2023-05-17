Morgan takes on Opposition over objection to salary increases for politicians

Robert Morgan, Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Information in the Office of the Prime Minister, has taken the Opposition to task for coming out against the massive salary increases for parliamentarians.

In an apparent about-face, the Opposition today said that it strongly objects to the move, arguing that the Government has failed to address the lingering concerns of public servants while lavishly rewarding Cabinet ministers and members of parliament.

"It is morally indefensible to grant such a significant raise while so many of our dedicated public servants have seriously lost out and are utterly demoralised by the lack of equity in the recent salary restructuring," it argued in a statement.

It also stated that the decision on the pay increases was made without any consultation with the Opposition except to seek its non-objection to the decision after it was already made.

Following Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke's announcement of the increases in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Opposition Spokesman on Finance, Julian Robinson, stated that "the Opposition takes no issue with what the minister has announced."

Responding to questions at today's post-Cabinet press briefing, Morgan criticised the stance taken by the Opposition.

"I was in Parliament yesterday and the Opposition Spokesman on Finance said that he was fine with the increases, and then today another Opposition from the same party says that they are not fine with it so I'm trying to understand which one….,” he said.

"We know that a large number of Opposition MPs lobbied the Ministry of Finance for an increase, we know that as a fact. So when the press release says that they didn't have any discussion that is actually not true.

"There's a reason why Julian Robinson said what he said yesterday because there were significant feelings among the Opposition benches that they needed an increase and there were anticipations to what the increase is and when the increase will come into play,” Morgan added.

The salary increases form part of the new rates under the public sector compensation system and sees members of parliament and cabinet ministers' salaries surging past a 200 per cent increase.

Acknowledging concerns raised in the public domain, Morgan expressed that Jamaicans will expect more from the political directorate and urged them to step up to the challenge.

"We as members of parliament, now that this has happened, have almost a mandatory obligation to demonstrate to the people of Jamaica that this increase that has been given to us means something for them. It means MPs, if they were doing 100 per cent, we now have to give 150 per cent. It means that Ministers have to step up their game," he said.

- Sashana Small

