Mother and son among three charged for fatal chopping incident in St Catherine

Three St Catherine residents have been charged for the chopping death of 50-year-old Bryan Blackwood otherwise called 'Bigga,' of Mount Concord in Glengoffe, St Catherine, on March 12.

Twenty-four-year-old Aundre Bryan and 20-year-old Ronaldo Marriott, labourers, of Mount Concord were charged with murder while Marriott's mother, 37-year-old shop owner, Asharie Grant, was charged with accessory after the fact and misprison of a felony.

The police say about 6 p.m. on March 12, a dispute developed among the three men during which Bryan reportedly used a board to hit Blackwood to the ground.

Bryan and Marriott then allegedly used machetes to inflict chop wounds to Blackwood's face and neck then escaped.

Residents later stumbled upon Blackwood's body and summoned the police.

On their arrival he was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation was launched and it was reportedly revealed that Marriott informed Grant of the incident but she made no report to the police and all three accused fled the parish.

They were apprehended by the police in Montego Bay, St James, on May 09 and were charged on May 16.

