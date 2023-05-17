PNP makes about-turn on salary increases for politicians

The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) says it strongly disagrees with the massive salary increases for parliamentarians, in what appears to be an about-face from its initial response when the pay hikes were announced on Tuesday.

Following Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke's announcement of the increases in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Opposition Spokesman on Finance, Julian Robinson, stated that "the Opposition takes no issue with what the minister has announced."

However, in a media release this morning, the party says it "strongly objects to a massive increase for cabinet ministers and members of parliament...without the Government first having satisfactorily addressed the serious disaffection of many dedicated teachers, nurses, police officers and other civil servants arising out of the public sector compensation restructuring exercise."

It states that the decision on the pay increases was made without any consultation with the Opposition except to seek its non-objection to the decision after it was already made.

The Opposition PNP says it condemns the Government's failure to address the lingering concerns of public servants while "lavishly rewarding Cabinet ministers and members of parliament".

"It is morally indefensible to grant such a significant raise while so many of our dedicated public servants have seriously lost out and are utterly demoralised by the lack of equity in the recent salary restructuring," it argues.

The PNP says the Government must reopen negotiations with unions representing public servants.

Cabinet ministers have received a 230 per cent increase in salary up to April 1, 2024 with their pay moving from $6.9 million in 2021 to $22.9 million next year.

As at April 1, 2023 Cabinet ministers will take home an annual salary of $20.2 million.

The Prime Minister's salary jumps by 214 per cent, with his pay moving from $9.1 million in 2021 to $28.6 million on April 1, 2024. Effective April 1, 2023 the head of government will get $25.3 million annually.

The deputy prime minister's salary has surged by 221 per cent, moving from a little over $8 million in 2021 to $25.7 million effective April 1, 2024. As at April 1, 2023 the deputy prime minister is being paid $22.7 million per year.

The leader of the opposition has received a similar increase to that of the deputy prime minister.

