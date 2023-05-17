St Ann’s Bay Hospital to get kidney care facility

A regional Nephrology Centre of Excellence is slated to be constructed at the St. Ann's Bay Hospital in St. Ann.

This was stated by Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Floyd Green, during his contribution to the Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Green was providing an update on the priorities of the Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund for the 2023/24 fiscal year.

Nephrology is the branch of medicine that deals with the physiology and diseases of the kidneys.

The Minister said construction of the Centre will be one of the priorities of the CHASE Fund for this year.

“They will start the design work this year and that will go a very, very far way to helping our Jamaicans who have kidney challenges,” he said.

Green further noted that CHASE will be establishing a museum in Morant Bay, St Thomas, to commemorate the country's rich cultural history and the history of the area.

He added, too, that CHASE will be constructing schools in the Barking Lodge area of St Thomas and Farm Primary and Infant School in St.James.

“Under early-childhood education, the organisation will continue to help infant departments reach the standards for ECC (Early Childhood Commission) certification,” the Minister said.

- JIS News

