100 pounds of ganja seized in Hanover

The police are reporting the seizure of approximately 100 pounds of ganja in Hanover.

Further, two parcels of ganja seeds were also seized.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Reports from the Green Island police are that about 1:30 on Wednesday morning lawmen were conducting an operation along Fish River Road when two men ran on the approach of the team.

The police say they were chased but the men managed to escape.

A board structure in the area was searched and the ganja and seeds were found, according to the police.

The police say the estimated street value of the drug is not yet ascertained.

Investigations are ongoing.

