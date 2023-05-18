ACCM to stage anti-LGBTQI forum in MoBay

WESTERN BUREAU:

ADVOCACY GROUP, the Association of Christian Communicators and Media (ACCM), will on Friday stage a forum to voice their disapproval of efforts by LGBTQI (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people) activists to change the Jamaican Constitution regarding the buggery law and prohibition of abortion.

The event in Montego Bay, an information forum, will be staged under the theme: Man + Woman = God’s Perfect Plan. According to Genesis 1:27, “Male and Female created He them”. The forum will be held at the Trumpet Call Ministries International, on Howard Cooke Boulevard, starting at 6:00 pm.

First vice-president of the ACCM, Reverend Basil Hanson, says he is concerned about the increasing number of persons facing backlash or are being blacklisted because they renounce or oppose the LGBTQI lifestyle. He is urging the Christian community to remain resolute in its stance that homosexuality is abnormal.

“God made man and woman, male and female and that is what we are promoting, and we stand by that,” said Hanson.

The ACCM is a Christian advocacy group, which is made up of media workers and media owners from across the Caribbean. It is asserting that the repeal of the buggery law and the legalisation of abortion in Jamaica will undermine the family, endanger the nation’s children, and is an attack against society’s moral fibre.

GENDER-NEUTRAL POLICY

The body noted that it has been closely monitoring developments at The University of the West Indies (UWI), where a move was recently made to implement an offensive gender-neutral policy, along with other developments in Jamaica and the region.

“We will not relent from our principled position that our children will not be coerced into accepting these practices as normal. Our very vulnerable education system is a prime target for this anti-God lifestyle. We are firm in our resolve that this must be resisted by the Christian Church through the power of Jesus Christ of Nazareth,” stated a release from the ACCM.

“Abortion remains illegal in Jamaica except in some cases of medical emergency. According to Section 72 of the Offences Against the Person Act, anyone found guilty of having or facilitating an abortion could be arrested. However, there have been calls in recent times for the abortion laws to be relaxed,” the statement continued.

As it relates to the homosexual lifestyle, the ACCM says Jamaica is just one of six countries in the Caribbean that have not enacted laws to legitimise the practice.

“There has also been growing acceptance of the homosexual lifestyle globally. Jamaica is just one of six countries in the Americas and the Caribbean that have not legitimised same-sex sexual activity. The country has been coming under immense pressure from gay rights activists to repeal the buggery law, despite several polls indicating that Jamaicans are not in support of such a move,” the ACCM stated.

This Friday’s forum is intended to provide vital information about the advance of the LGBTQI agenda and the efforts of foreign governments and international organisations to influence the policies of the Government of Jamaica.

The ACCM is calling for church leaders to make their voices heard outside of the four walls of the church halls as the traditional family structure is being threatened by the LGBTQI agenda.