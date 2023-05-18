Corporate Hands | ROJ donates $1m to FFP’s ‘Build Back The Love For Jamaica’ campaign

Quick-service food giant Restaurants of Jamaica (ROJ) continues to offer their unwavering support to Food For The Poor (FFP) with their most recent donation of $1 million to the organisation’s Build Back The Love For Jamaica campaign. ROJ’s contribution, made through their KFC ‘Add Hope’ outreach arm, has made a substantial impact on the campaign’s mission of achieving sustainable development. From left: ROJ Brand Manager Andrei Roper hands over a cheque of $1 million to Food For The Poor Jamaica’s executive Kivette Silvera; FFP’s Marketing & Development Manager Marsha Burrell-Rose; and FFPJ executive Craig Moss-Solomon.