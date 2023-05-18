Thu | May 18, 2023

Corporate Hands | Sandals fêtes over 450 educators on Teachers’ Day

Published:Thursday | May 18, 2023 | 12:10 AM
Contributed
Sandals Resorts rolled out the red carpet to over 450 teachers from 63 schools across Jamaica to celebrate Teachers’ Day. They were treated to lavish luncheons featuring a feast of local cuisines, a health and wellness respite at the beach, superb entertainment, and a gamut of prizes including all-inclusive weekends for two at any participating Sandals resort in Jamaica. After a day well spent with great entertainment, delicious meals, and exciting games, teachers gathered around general manger for Beaches Negril, Lancelot Lebert, for a celebratory shot.
Contributed
Sandals Resorts rolled out the red carpet to over 450 teachers from 63 schools across Jamaica to celebrate Teachers’ Day. They were treated to lavish luncheons featuring a feast of local cuisines, a health and wellness respite at the beach, superb entertainment, and a gamut of prizes including all-inclusive weekends for two at any participating Sandals resort in Jamaica. Winners with their many gifts pause for a quick photo following an afternoon of Teachers’ Day festivities hosted at Sandals Montego Bay.
