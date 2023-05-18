Corporate Hands | Sandals fêtes over 450 educators on Teachers’ Day

Sandals Resorts rolled out the red carpet to over 450 teachers from 63 schools across Jamaica to celebrate Teachers’ Day. They were treated to lavish luncheons featuring a feast of local cuisines, a health and wellness respite at the beach, superb entertainment, and a gamut of prizes including all-inclusive weekends for two at any participating Sandals resort in Jamaica. Winners with their many gifts pause for a quick photo following an afternoon of Teachers’ Day festivities hosted at Sandals Montego Bay.