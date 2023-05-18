Earth Today | Water-efficient devices help influencers conserve, save money

THE APPLICATION of water-saving technology has translated into significant savings for two couples popular on social media.

The couples –Basillia and Brian Cuff and Sasha and Rory Ebanks – participated in the JN Foundation’s campaign to encourage water conservation and efficient water usage in Jamaican households, and are reporting a 50 per cent and 20 per cent reduction in their water bills, respectively.

Launched in February, the campaign saw them using water-saving efficiency kits provided by the foundation in their homes for three months. The kit included a three-function showerhead, bathroom faucet aerator, kitchen faucet aerator, toilet leak-detection dye tablets, and a toilet tank fill cycle diverter.

“For the full month that we used the water-efficient showerheads, we saw a remarkable reduction in our consumption level,” said an excited Basillia, adding that prior to the installation, they were receiving a bill of more than $5,000 per month.

After installation, she revealed their bill was reduced to just over $2,500.

“If you can get some water-efficient showerheads for your home, we would recommend that you do so. We can testify that these devices will help you to reduce your consumption level and, in the meantime, help you conserve water,” Basillia said.

Home and décor content creators the Ebanks, also known as Hackedbyebanks, shared similar experiences. They saved 20 per cent on their water bill one month after installing the devices and by adjusting their own consumption habits.

“First thing, turn off the water when you are brushing your teeth or shaving,” said Rory.

“Use less to flush, adjust your toilet system to use approximately one gallon of water to flush away the waste. Our simple hack is to put a bottle of water in the tank,” added Sasha.

HELPED TO REDUCE CONSUMPTION

In addition to changing their habits, the couple said the water-efficient faucets and showerheads helped them to further reduce consumption.

“Look for the gallon per minute rating [when choosing a showerhead]. Try to stay under two gallons. The lower, the better; and you are not going to compromise on pressure. If you can’t change the whole faucet, change the aerator; that is the little thing at the end ... at the tip of the pipe,” Rory explained.

He advised that householders should also check for leaks, especially from their toilets, as this could cause their water bills to skyrocket.

Omar Wright, lead for Environment and Community Development Programmes at the foundation, said the campaign’s success, as evidenced by the significant reduction in water bills, signals the tremendous potential of water-saving initiatives.

“Our partners incredible success in this campaign is a powerful reminder that small actions can lead to big impact. We are thrilled to see that the Cuffs and the Ebanks have been able to achieve such impressive results in reducing their water bills through the use of water-efficient devices and conscious water consumption,” he said.

“Their achievements serve as a shining example to all Jamaicans that they can take similar actions, not only in terms of water conservation, but also in saving money,” Wright added.