Four shot, two fatally, at gaming outlet in St James

Four persons were shot, two fatally, at a gaming outlet in Bogue, St James on Wednesday night.

The deceased have been identified as 30-year-old businessman Jermaine Miller of Bogue Village and a man known as 'Tallman'.

The other two persons were treated at hospital and released.

It is reported that about 9:45 p.m. persons were at the establishment when gunmen came up and opened fire.

Four persons were hit.

They were taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where Miller and Tallman were pronounced dead.

St James is one of three parishes where a state of public emergency was imposed on Monday by the Government to help quell a rise in murders and shootings.

Wednesday's incident was the most recent double murder recorded in the parish.

At least four such incidents have occurred in almost two weeks.

- Hopeton Bucknor

