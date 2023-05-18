Low inflows impacting water supply to some St Andrew communities

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that the water issues being experienced in sections of St Andrew are due to declining inflow at its Mona Treatment Facility.

Customers are experiencing low water pressures or no water conditions.

Affected areas are Half-Way Tree Road, Mountain View, Camp Road, Maxfield Avenue, Hagley Park Road, Slipe Road, Waltham Park, downtown Kingston and environs.

The NWC says it is working to rebuild storage levels for distribution once completed.

