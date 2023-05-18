Police to monitor demonstration over parliamentarians' salary hike

The St Andrew Central police have indicated they are aware of and will monitor a peaceful protest planned for Friday, sparked by a massive salary hike for the political directorate.

The protest is set to get under way at 8 a.m. at Emancipation Park in New Kingston.

The organisers of the protest are unknown, but the salary issue, since the announcement by Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke on Tuesday, has become a major talking point in the Jamaican society.

A flyer, which was blasted on popular social media sites, was used to promote the protest. One seen by The Gleaner noted the move to voice disapproval under the topic "The outrageous salary increases for parliamentarians”.

Commander for the St Andrew Central Police division, Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth, told our news team that the police also have "information suggesting that" a protest will take place.

Nesbeth said no request had been made for a permit and that none is required for a protest.

“You don't need to apply (for permission) for protest. If it's a march, you have to apply for it because you cannot march without permission,” Nesbeth told The Gleaner.

The divisional commander, however, warned against the use of loud music and said protesters must assemble peacefully.

The flyer in circulation bears the words “while our people suffer”, “why no accountability?”, and “28 million”.

There has been huge public uproar since Clarke's announcement.

Some public-sector groups, such as teachers and the police, who were involved in bitter salary negotiations with the Government, have publicly stated that they cannot guarantee normalcy if issues surrounding the salary reclassification are not addressed forthwith.

Major private sector groups, such as the Jamaica Manufacturers' Association and the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, along with several church groups, have also condemned the move by the Government to increase salaries for politicians by over 200 per cent.

-Andre Williams.

