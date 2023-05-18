Returning resident hijacked by WMC in land deal

WESTERN BUREAU:

Nearly 20 years after making full payment for a property he bought from the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation, (WMC) and despite numerous appeals to several state agencies for assistance in the process, 67-year-old returning resident Trevor Lewis is yet to obtain his land title.

Lewis said the one-acre property was bought via a joint purchase agreement with his deceased mother, who led the negotiations with the WMC. He says that although the $300,000 transaction started in 1990, it was not finalised until March 2007.

Lewis’ family has been occupying the property for more than 100 years, and so he had anticipated a simple transaction, not the 16-year nightmare, which he says has left his family frustrated and disappointed.

“It is an embarrassment that a straightforward arrangement could be so complicated for these officials being paid by taxpayers’ money,’ said Lewis, “Clearly, there needs to be a policy to guide such a process because it makes me wonder, how many other cases are like this in Jamaica?”

“My mother died last year, still waiting on the document. And with all the utilities in her name, the title is necessary to make the respective changes and to insure the property,” continued Lewis. “I could take them to court, but it should not be necessary when they have acknowledged receipt of the agreed amount; and just their conscience should tell them that this matter should be treated with great urgency. But they have no empathy.”

“I had a meeting with the CEO in March after years of getting nowhere in settling this matter, and it is quite clear that the file has been sitting there languishing, while I am being inconvenienced and no tax is being paid on the property,” said Lewis.

FAILED TO ADVANCEWhen The Gleaner contacted the WMC, the municipal body acknowledged receipt of the agreed amount but was unable to explain why Lewis is yet to receive the title for the property.

“This is an embarrassing matter because it has been dragging on so long, but my CEO (chief executive officer) will be able to provide you with more details,” said Savanna-la-mar Mayor Bertel Moore, the chairman of the WMC.

However, when contacted, CEO Marvalyn Pitter offered no reason for the delay in completing the transaction, and indicated that she would instead be seeking an update from the National Land Agency.

Lewis, a former business analyst during his years in the United Kingdom, has expressed concern that his appeals to the Ministry of Local Government, auditor general, the Consumer Affairs Commission and Jamaicans for Justice, all failed to advance his case.

Meanwhile, the WMC recently received a directive from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development against engaging in the sale of state-owned land without the written authority of the ministry, a development which sources say could further complicate Lewis’ case.