Samuda says complaints from security guards will be addressed fairly

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Karl Samuda, says that security guards who go to his ministry with a legitimate claim relating to their employment contract will be given a fair hearing and assessment of their case.

He gave the commitment at a town hall with security guards on Wednesday, where he pledged to defend the rights of the workers.

He reiterated the call for them to seek redress for grievances related to their contracts through the ministry.

“Any legitimate claim can be made in writing to the ministry and... in the presence of whoever you wish to represent you, we will examine it, and if we find that there is a legitimate claim… we will review the situation,” he said

Last year, the Supreme Court ruled that security guards engaged by one particular company were employees and not independent contractors.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Since then, many guards have signed new contracts with their employers and have raised concerns about the terms of the agreements.

Speaking at the town hall held at the Chinese Benevolent Association in St Andrew, Samuda said the workers have a right to defend any legitimate claim and that he would ensure that their rights are not violated.

“I am very happy for the opportunity to listen to you and to listen to the burning issues that some of you have expressed. I am already seized of some of the concerns you have,” he said.

Samuda noted that while a lot of the issues relating to the security guards have been dealt with, there are still some remaining matters, and “we need to see how best we can solve the problems that give rise to this sense of insecurity, uncertainty, and at times, genuine anger and disappointment”.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Collette Roberts-Risden, advised the security guards to lodge complaints at the Ministry's Pay and Conditions of Employment Branch (PCEB).

“Bring whatever documents or evidence that you have and let us begin the process of seeing how we can begin to help with resolving the matter,” she said.

The PCEB is an arm of the Ministry's Industrial Relations Department. It is mandated to ensure compliance with the minimum standards set out in the Labour Laws of Jamaica.

Activities of this division include conducting interviews with clients (employees and employers) to determine whether formal intervention is required to address a breach of the pay and conditions of employment, documenting complaints and providing timely case management, conducting mediation sessions with complainants and employers to amicably resolve complaints, and reviewing and reassessing complaints/cases to determine whether court referral is necessary.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.