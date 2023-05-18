St Ann senior citizen killed in house fire

A 70-year-old woman on Wednesday died in a fire at her house in Buxton, St Ann.

She is Lillian Grey

Reports from the Alexandria police are that about 1 p.m., the elderly woman was at home when smoke and fire were seen coming from a section of the dwelling.

The police and fire department were contacted and the fire was extinguished.

During the cooling down operation, Grey's charred remains were found among the debris.

The scene was processed and the remains were removed to the morgue pending post-mortem.

Investigations continue.

