Work to continue on Myton Gully drainage project

The Myton Gully drainage improvement project, aimed at addressing flooding in the St Catherine community and surrounding areas, will be intensified this year.

Being undertaken at a cost of more than $245 million, the project is being facilitated under the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project (DVRP).

“This intervention will reduce the risk of flooding for over 37,000 residents and the numerous persons who use the area as an access route to Kingston,” said Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Floyd Green, during his contribution to the Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The Myton Gully drainage project is in keeping with efforts by the Government to strengthen Jamaica's ability to mitigate and manage climate-related disasters.

Citing other projects being undertaken by JSIF, Green said the agency will construct and equip a bio-secure, climate-resilient tilapia fish hatchery at the Aquaculture Branch, Twickenham Park, St Catherine, to revitalise the tilapia industry.

The initiative involves the training of 28 National Fisheries Authority staff, the adoption and transfer of innovative tilapia hatchery technology, the procurement of new brood fish, and the implementation of a brood fish development programme.

In addition, significant investments will be made in the Agro-Investment Corporation's agro-parks at Plantain Garden River and Ebony Park to boost irrigation systems to benefit over 110 farmers and seasonal workers and bring more than 150 acres of arable land into production.

Green said that JSIF is also preparing a proposal that will assist persons in rural communities who are negatively affected by climate change.

“The fund is now an accredited agency by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and can access up to US$50 million worth of climate financing grants,” he indicated.

Also, the Rural Economic Development Initiative (REDI) II call for business proposals is now open, through which community groups can access up to $250,000.

Interested persons are urged to apply via the JSIF website at www.jsif.org and apply.

