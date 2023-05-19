$2 million bail granted to couple charged over Sangster airport cocaine seizure

A British woman and her Jamaican spouse who are charged in connection with the seizure of cocaine at the Sangster International Airport in St James have each been granted $2 million bail.

Kay-Ann Anderson and Lekan Olamida pleaded not guilty to charges of possession, dealing, attempting to export, and conspiracy to export cocaine when they made their first appearance in the St James Parish Court on Friday.

Anderson, a 46-year-old manager of London, England, and Olamida, a 48-year-old farmer of Bellefield district in Manchester in Jamaica, were each ordered to pay $1 million of their $2 million bail as cash bonds.

They were also ordered to surrender their travel documents, submit their fingerprints to the police, and stop orders were imposed.

The court was told that Anderson's travel documents were already in the possession of the police.

As bail conditions, Anderson was also ordered to report to the police four times weekly, while Olamida was instructed to report three times weekly.

In applying for bail before presiding judge Sasha-Marie Ashley, defence attorney Tom Tavares Finson noted that Olamida has cooperated with the authorities.

“In relation to Mr Olamida, he is a farmer and has no previous convictions and he will appear for his trial.”

The court heard that a forensic certificate, a scene-of-crime statement, and other documents are outstanding.

The accused were ordered to return to court on July 14.

Allegations are that on May 10, Anderson checked in at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James to board a flight to Birmingham, England.

While going through the airport's security checkpoint, she was stopped and searched and a Tastee patty box was found in her carry-on luggage.

The box was opened and found to allegedly contain a white substance resembling cocaine, valued at $7.72 million.

During a subsequent interview with the police, Anderson identified Olamida as the person from whom she had received the contraband, following which she was arrested and charged.

The police later located Olamida at his home in Manchester, and under caution he said, “No comment,” following which he was also arrested and charged.

- Christopher Thomas

